TD Cowen Boosts Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target to $51.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $11.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ROOT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Root from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Root in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Root from $15.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Root from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.89.

Get Root alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Root

Root Stock Up 0.2 %

ROOT stock opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $736.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.59. Root has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $86.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.64.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by $2.09. Root had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Root will post -6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $805,714.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,422.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Root

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Root by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 717,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 423,120 shares during the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 51,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Root by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 14,096 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Root by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Root in the 1st quarter valued at $1,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

Root Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.