Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Major Shareholder Buys $20,496.00 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2024

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 2,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $20,496.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,555,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,386,406.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 21st, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 6,122 shares of Team stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,854.00.
  • On Thursday, March 28th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 12,857 shares of Team stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $91,284.70.
  • On Monday, March 25th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 4,580 shares of Team stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,602.00.
  • On Thursday, March 21st, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 5,250 shares of Team stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $32,865.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 19th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 20,342 shares of Team stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,152.82.

Team Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:TISI opened at $7.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84. Team, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Team

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Team stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,000 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 4.92% of Team worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Team in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Team

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Team (NYSE:TISI)

