Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Major Shareholder Buys $20,496.00 in Stock

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $20,496.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,555,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,386,406.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Corre Partners Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 21st, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 6,122 shares of Team stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,854.00.
- On Thursday, March 28th, Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 12,857 shares of Team stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $91,284.70.
- On Monday, March 25th, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 4,580 shares of Team stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,602.00.
- On Thursday, March 21st, Corre Partners Management, Llc bought 5,250 shares of Team stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $32,865.00.
- On Tuesday, March 19th, Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 20,342 shares of Team stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,152.82.
Team Trading Down 3.4 %
NYSE:TISI opened at $7.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84. Team, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Team
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Team stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 4.92% of Team worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Team in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TISI
About Team
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.
Read More
