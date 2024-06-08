Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Telecom Argentina Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEO opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $820.02 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Telecom Argentina will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,454,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,547,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 457,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 140,362 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,657,000.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.

Further Reading

