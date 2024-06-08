Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Telecom Argentina Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TEO opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. Telecom Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.50.
Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Telecom Argentina had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $820.02 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Telecom Argentina will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Telecom Argentina Company Profile
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.
