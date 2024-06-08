Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TER shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Teradyne Price Performance

TER traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.90. 1,253,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,954. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.32. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $146.52.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

