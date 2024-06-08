Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.25

Terra Firma Capital Co. (CVE:TII – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.25 and traded as high as C$7.25. Terra Firma Capital shares last traded at C$7.25, with a volume of 7,000 shares.

Terra Firma Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 15.63, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.63.

About Terra Firma Capital

Terra Firma Capital Corporation provides real estate financings to homebuilders, developers, and property owners in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the provision of commercial and residential development land and project financing for urban and suburban developments. Its services include first and second mortgages and mezzanine financing; and land banking, acquisition and development loans, and selected equity financings.

