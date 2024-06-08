Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 274.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,745 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in Tesla by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,097 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 225,315 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,986,000 after buying an additional 89,390 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Tesla by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 6,232 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Tesla by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 76,678 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,413,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $177.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,244,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,096,336. The company has a market capitalization of $566.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.18 and its 200-day moving average is $197.76.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,560 shares of company stock worth $35,725,248. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $234.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.90.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

