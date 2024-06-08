Tezos Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001194 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market cap of $814.51 million and $34.24 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000798 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000661 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000683 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,005,231,366 coins and its circulating supply is 984,666,957 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

