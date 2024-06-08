Tezos (XTZ) Price Down 11.4% This Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $826.31 million and $46.60 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000819 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000664 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000684 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,005,231,366 coins and its circulating supply is 984,666,957 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

