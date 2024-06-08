TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.83.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

TGTX opened at $15.85 on Monday. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $29.32. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.60 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company’s revenue was up 713.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $351,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,207.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $1,219,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

