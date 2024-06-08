The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,103,833 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 233,421 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $57,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 99,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 173,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 243,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,741,000 after purchasing an additional 34,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,317,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.84. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $60.67.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $2,246,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.