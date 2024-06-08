The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $28.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $28.51.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $338.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $365.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $346.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.44.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $388.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $393.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $373.87.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total transaction of $4,779,608.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,244,330.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 13,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.33, for a total value of $4,779,608.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares in the company, valued at $118,244,330.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,954 shares of company stock valued at $23,916,855 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

