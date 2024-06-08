The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 48.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,362 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,567,783,000 after buying an additional 1,939,554 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,314,068,000 after acquiring an additional 97,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,657,000 after purchasing an additional 225,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,006,348,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,244,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $928,056,000 after purchasing an additional 181,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.87.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CI stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.10. 1,208,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,601. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $365.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,954 shares of company stock valued at $23,916,855. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

