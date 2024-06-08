The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 88.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VRDN. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.55.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VRDN opened at $12.17 on Thursday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 23.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $776.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,737.85% and a negative return on equity of 92.04%. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRDN. Kopp LeRoy C bought a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,601,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 20.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 15.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.