The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $307,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $377.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $291.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.