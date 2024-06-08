The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $307,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $377.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.41.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
Shares of SHW opened at $291.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $348.37.
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
