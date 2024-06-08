The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,384 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the third quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 12,316 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Walt Disney by 653.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 805,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $65,256,000 after purchasing an additional 698,246 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 592,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $46,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,638 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,146 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3 %

DIS traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,047,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,302,626. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $185.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

