The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) is Soviero Asset Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Soviero Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Western Union comprises 3.1% of Soviero Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Soviero Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Western Union worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 823,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 55,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,882,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,595 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its position in Western Union by 7.2% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 80,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Western Union by 13.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 72,137 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WU traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Western Union in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.61.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

