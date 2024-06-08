The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Discerene Group LP

Discerene Group LP cut its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,971,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,221 shares during the quarter. Western Union makes up approximately 8.9% of Discerene Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Discerene Group LP’s holdings in Western Union were worth $71,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WU. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Western Union by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 823,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 28.5% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 55,034 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 17.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,882,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,247,000 after buying an additional 1,439,595 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its stake in Western Union by 7.2% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 80,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Western Union by 13.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 72,137 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Stock Performance

WU traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,726,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,501. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 55.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WU. Barclays raised their price target on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

