Thematics Asset Management Buys 554 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Thematics Asset Management raised its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $8,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in HubSpot by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,302,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in HubSpot by 1,203.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $2,312,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.12, for a total value of $1,802,342.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,898,542.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,845,623 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HubSpot stock traded down $1.86 on Friday, hitting $596.65. 320,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,127. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $407.23 and a one year high of $693.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of -225.15 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $622.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $593.33.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.04.

Read Our Latest Report on HUBS

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.