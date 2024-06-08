Thematics Asset Management Has $6.22 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Thematics Asset Management cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 157,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Zoetis by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 426,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 166,430 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 97,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,819,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,329. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $80.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

