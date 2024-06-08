Thematics Asset Management Sells 17,271 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Thematics Asset Management lessened its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,271 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management owned about 0.05% of Wix.com worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.59.

Wix.com Stock Performance

Shares of WIX stock traded down $6.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.60. 1,135,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.77, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.46. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $178.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.69.

Wix.com Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

