Thematics Asset Management Sells 5,884 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Thematics Asset Management trimmed its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,884 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,187,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $204.41. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.82.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.32%.

Insider Activity

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock worth $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

