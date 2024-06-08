Thematics Asset Management Sells 6,217 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Thematics Asset Management decreased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the quarter. Thematics Asset Management owned 0.09% of HealthEquity worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in HealthEquity by 131.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 59,451 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in HealthEquity by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 980,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,627,000 after buying an additional 26,868 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,665 shares of company stock valued at $5,305,710 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HQY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on HealthEquity from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.42.

HealthEquity Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ HQY traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $85.25. The company had a trading volume of 543,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average is $76.36. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.02 and a 52-week high of $85.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

