Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 2.1% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,305,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $692,916,000 after purchasing an additional 162,538 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 3,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.94.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,873,516.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $18,512,580. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.2 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $581.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,904. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $575.14 and its 200-day moving average is $554.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

