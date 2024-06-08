Toncoin Price Hits $7.10 on Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $7.10 or 0.00010222 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $24.24 billion and approximately $304.50 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00010750 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69,461.38 or 1.00012290 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012312 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001075 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00096584 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,350,242 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,336,080.566304 with 2,430,193,748.514274 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.35597048 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 392 active market(s) with $455,962,530.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

