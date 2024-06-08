Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $898.41

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 898.41 ($11.51) and traded as high as GBX 970 ($12.43). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 930 ($11.92), with a volume of 21,175 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,295 ($16.59) price objective on shares of Tracsis in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Tracsis Trading Down 2.2 %

Tracsis Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 893.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 899.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £275.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6,066.67 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Tracsis’s payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

Insider Transactions at Tracsis

In related news, insider Ross Paterson purchased 929 shares of Tracsis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.02) per share, with a total value of £7,989.40 ($10,236.26). In other Tracsis news, insider Ross Paterson bought 929 shares of Tracsis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.02) per share, with a total value of £7,989.40 ($10,236.26). Also, insider Christopher Matthew Barnes sold 2,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 890 ($11.40), for a total value of £19,909.30 ($25,508.39). Corporate insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Tracsis Company Profile

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.

