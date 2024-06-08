Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,196 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 201,066 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.09% of Transocean worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Transocean by 1,489.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,537 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In other news, Director (Cyprus) Ltd Perestroika purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,020,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 87,574,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,325,112.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on RIG shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.70.

Transocean Stock Performance

NYSE RIG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,539,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,453,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.82.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.10. Transocean had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Transocean’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

