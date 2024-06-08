Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) CFO Elaine Sanders Sells 53,454 Shares

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) CFO Elaine Sanders sold 53,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $26,192.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,503,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,522.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Elaine Sanders also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

On Monday, June 3rd, Elaine Sanders sold 152,259 shares of Trilogy Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $76,129.50.

On Thursday, March 7th, Elaine Sanders sold 4,992 shares of Trilogy Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total value of $2,246.40.

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $0.49 on Friday. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMQ. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 301.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 186,226 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 139,798 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,647,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 47,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 5.1% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 5,027,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trilogy Metals

(Get Free Report)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.