Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE TRT opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 million, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.98.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter.
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
