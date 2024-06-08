Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE TRT opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 million, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

