Truist Financial Trims Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Target Price to $50.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNM. Loop Capital upped their price target on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Core & Main from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup downgraded Core & Main from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.08.

Shares of CNM stock opened at $47.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average of $48.10. Core & Main has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $2,895,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,950.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $2,895,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,933 shares in the company, valued at $748,950.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 5,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $298,427.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,158.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $13,191,217 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

