Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuniu has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.08 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 16.69%.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

