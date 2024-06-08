UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $65.57

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.57 and traded as high as $71.07. UCB shares last traded at $70.80, with a volume of 24,879 shares trading hands.

UCB Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.37.

UCB Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.4574 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. UCB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

About UCB

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases worldwide. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

