UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on UL Solutions from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded UL Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

UL Solutions Trading Down 2.3 %

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ULS opened at $38.87 on Friday. UL Solutions has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Karen K. Pepping purchased 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,988.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James M. Shannon purchased 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Karen K. Pepping purchased 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $99,988.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,988. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 199,997 shares of company stock worth $5,599,916 in the last three months.

UL Solutions Company Profile

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

