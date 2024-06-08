Uniswap Market Capitalization Tops $6.03 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $10.06 or 0.00014512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $6.03 billion and $201.85 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.00 or 0.00115444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008360 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000105 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 599,957,295 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 599,957,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 9.94429866 USD and is down -6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1041 active market(s) with $268,078,734.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.