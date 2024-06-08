United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.65

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.65 and traded as low as $18.40. United Bancshares shares last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 4,226 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.33.
United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 11.85%.
United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
