United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.65

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.65 and traded as low as $18.40. United Bancshares shares last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 4,226 shares changing hands.

United Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.33.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

United Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter. United Bancshares had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

United Bancshares Announces Dividend

United Bancshares Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. United Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

(Get Free Report)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.