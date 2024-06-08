UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.36 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and approximately $1.40 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for about $5.79 or 0.00008356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.99 or 0.00115434 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,250,968 tokens. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,252,305.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.96961074 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $2,554,367.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

