Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CFO Sells $25,490.00 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $25,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 380,398 shares in the company, valued at $9,696,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $23,710.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Sanjay Datta sold 18,138 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $464,514.18.

On Monday, March 11th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00.

Upstart Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $24.59 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $72.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.82 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. On average, analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,698,000 after purchasing an additional 115,057 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,018,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Upstart by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Upstart by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 508,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after buying an additional 279,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Further Reading

