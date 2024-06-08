Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Rating Increased to Neutral at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Redburn Atlantic currently has $25.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.50.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.65.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. Upstart has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $72.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.82 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Upstart will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,014,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 400,536 shares in the company, valued at $11,014,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 894,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,544,650.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,610 shares of company stock worth $5,482,773 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 16.2% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Upstart by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 97,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 89,219 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

