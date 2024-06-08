Vai (VAI) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Vai (VAI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. In the last seven days, Vai has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Vai token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001440 BTC on major exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $4.64 million and approximately $17,386.68 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vai

Vai’s genesis date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 4,638,434 tokens. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The official website for Vai is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Vai Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

