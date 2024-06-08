Valley Financial Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Valley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,724,000 after buying an additional 153,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $81.27. The company had a trading volume of 21,589,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,541,951. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average is $76.92. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

