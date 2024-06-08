Valley Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 24,106 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Valley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Valley Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.29. 1,507,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,790. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

