Valley Financial Group Inc. Makes New $303,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Valley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,162 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.33.

Boeing Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,374,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,391. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $159.70 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.59 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

