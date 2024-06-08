Valley Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 198,568 Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Valley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 198,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,621,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Valley Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 113.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 156,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 83,146 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.88. The stock had a trading volume of 753,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,221. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.16.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

