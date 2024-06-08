Valley Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,814 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Valley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 396,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,727,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 881.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 70,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 63,681 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $74.43. The company had a trading volume of 641,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,900. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.88. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $76.76.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

