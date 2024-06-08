VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Bought by White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC

White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.69. The stock had a trading volume of 730,041 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.41.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

