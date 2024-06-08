Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Lessened by Harvest Investment Advisors LLC

Harvest Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 35,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 14,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VWO stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 8,035,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,819,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

