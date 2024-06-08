Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,262,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $361.13 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $363.24. The firm has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.37.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

