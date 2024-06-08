Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,587,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,355,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,538,000 after purchasing an additional 636,006 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,720,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,335,000 after purchasing an additional 672,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 492.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 77,132 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,190,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,088. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.