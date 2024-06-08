Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,490,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,380,000 after buying an additional 22,078 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,632,000 after buying an additional 69,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,125,000 after buying an additional 167,767 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.18. 2,295,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,623. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.62. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $62.35.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

