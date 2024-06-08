Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,884 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,900. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.39. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.81. The company has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

