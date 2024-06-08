Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Buys Shares of 7,930 iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,186,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,521. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $32.66. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1634 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

